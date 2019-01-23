Try 1 month for 99¢
Jayme Closs

A "Welcome Home, Jayme!" sign is shown Jan. 16 in front of the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron where her parents, James and Denise Closs, worked.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BARRON — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they'll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron in northwestern Wisconsin on Oct. 15, and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they're working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.

