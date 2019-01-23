BARRON — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they'll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.
Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron in northwestern Wisconsin on Oct. 15, and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.
Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.
The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they're working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme.
Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.
Cabin where Jayme Closs was held
The cabin in the town Gordon where authorities say 13-year-old Jayme Closs was held by Jake Thomas Patterson is surrounded by law enforcement vehicles Saturday.
AARON LAVINSKY, STAR TRIBUNE
Patterson lawyers warn confession may hinder defense
In this image made from a pool video by KSTP-TV, Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, who is accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and holding her captive for three months, makes his initial court appearance Monday, Jan 14, 2019, via video feed from the Barron County jail during his bond hearing in Barron, Wis. Judge James Babler set his bail at $5 million.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Complaint: Kidnapping suspect kept Wisconsin girl under bed
Jake Thomas Patterson makes his first appearance on video before Judge James Babler at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Patterson, a Wisconsin man accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and holding her captive for three months, made up his mind to take her when he spotted the teenager getting on a school bus, authorities said Monday. (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jayme and her aunt
Jayme Closs, right, with her aunt, Jennifer Smith, on Jan. 11, after her safe return.
Jennifer Smith
Two Dead Child Missing
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald holds up the booking photo of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, during a news conference Friday in Barron. Jayme, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of her home in Barron. Investigators believe Patterson, who was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, killed her parents because he wanted to abduct her.
JEAN PIERI, PIONEER PRESS
Jake Thomas Patterson
Patterson
BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
Two Dead-Child Missing
The sign outside Barron City Hall on Friday welcomes Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who had been missing since her parents were killed in October. Closs was found alive Thursday in the rural town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of her home.
AARON LAVINSKY, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Friday in Barron regarding the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed.
AARON LAVINSKY, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
Kristin Kasinskas, left, husband, Peter, and Jeanne Nutter and her dog Henry head back to their homes after speaking with the media Friday in Gordon. Kristin Kasinskas called 911 on Thursday to report that Jayme Closs, 13, had been found after Nutter, who was out walking her dog, encountered her and brought her to Kasinskas' house. Closs had been missing since her parents were killed in October.
RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
Kristin Kasinskas and her husband, Peter, who live on South Eau Claire Acres Circle, speak with the media Friday in Gordon. Kristin Kasinskas called 911 on Thursday to report that Jayme Closs had been found after another neighbor encountered her and brought her to the Kasinskas house.
RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
A thank you sign is displayed Friday after Barron teenager Jayme Closs was found alive.
Jeff Baenen
Two Dead Child Missing
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Friday after Jayme Closs, 13, was found alive after being missing for nearly three months.
Aaron Lavinsky
Two Dead Child Missing
A "Tree of Hope" for teenager Jayme Closs is seen outside Riverview Middle School in Barron on Friday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers are given directions Tuesday near Barron before searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday.
EVAN FROST, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron on Tuesday on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area.
JEFF BAENEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers line up along Highway 25 just north of Barron Tuesday to help in the search for Jayme Closs, a missing teenage Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in the family's home. Jayme has been missing since Oct. 15, when deputies responding to a 911 call found that someone had broken into the family's home in Barron and gunned down James and Denise Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Hundreds of volunteers gather Tuesday in Barron to assist in the search for Jayme Closs, a missing teenage Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in the family's home.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
A volunteer uses a stick to brush away dense leaf cover in woods near Barron on Tuesday while searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
EVAN FROST, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO
Search expands for missing girl
Louie Lauderdale of Lake Geneva searches near a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers gather at a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Steven Fowler of Luck and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for Jayme Closs.
Jerry Holt
Search expands for missing girl
Steven Fowler of Luck and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers search a field along north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteer Tim Collins of Shoreview, Minn., and his dog Gretchen search near Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
EVAN FROST, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO
Search expands for missing girl
Greg Niemuth of Eau Claire searches a wooded area Tuesday north of Barron for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
A Barron County sheriff's vehicle sits Tuesday outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.
JEFF BAENEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search expands for missing girl
A sign is seen Tuesday in the small town of Barron, where 13-year-old Jayme Closs' parents were found shot to death at their home on Oct. 15. Searchers were looking Tuesday for the girl.
JEFF BAENEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two parents found dead; child still missing
A group of volunteers on Thursday search the ditches along Highway 8 in Barron, near the home where missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents, who were found dead early Monday.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Jayme Closs case
In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wis. The northwest Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive, authorities said Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP, File)
Jerry Holt
