Jenifer Street residents' complaints to police lead to arrest of suspected drug dealer
A Madison man was tentatively charged with four counts of delivery of cocaine following his arrest August 7 at his residence in the 1100 block of Jenifer Street on the Near East Side, according to a Madison police official.
Huey D. Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested following an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force that was generated by complaints to police from residents in the Jenifer Street area that Smith was selling drugs from his residence, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Jenifer Street residents told investigators that they suspected Smith was a drug dealer because short-term traffic at Smith's residence was common throughout the day and was particularly heavy in the early morning hours, DeSpain said.
A search of Smith's residence led police to find more than 50 grams of marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging and other paraphernalia, DeSpain said.