A Janesville woman stopped for a vehicle equipment violation was arrested for her alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Jasmine Delap, 25, was taken to the Rock County Jail following her arrest at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Janesville police said.
She was stopped by an officer at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Holiday Drive.
The officer noted signs of impairment in Delap, and she was given field sobriety tests before taken into custody.
A search of her vehicle turned up open intoxicants and drug paraphernalia.
In addition to the alleged fourth OWI offense, Delap was tentatively charged with felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting/obstructing an officer for given the officer a false name when she was stopped.