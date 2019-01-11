A 15-year-old Janesville boy has been arrested for robbery, and he could be connected to two other robberies in the same neighborhood.
Police were able to identify the boy after he handled personal items of the victim of a Jan. 4 robbery, leaving his fingerprints on the items.
"We developed a suspect after the fingerprints that were lifted from the victim's personal items were matched to that of a 15-year-old Janesville boy," the Janesville Police Department said in a news release.
The Jan. 4 robbery happened on Woodlane Drive, as did two other robberies in the same two-block stretch since Dec. 20, 2018.
The boy was tentatively charged with robbery, burglary and false imprisonment in the Jan. 4 incident.
"We will continue to investigate this incident, as we believe the other two robberies may be linked to this crime," the release said.