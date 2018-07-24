A Beloit man is being sought by Janesville police for allegedly stealing from a retail store.
Cory Scheidegger, 35, was identified as the suspect in a shoplifting incident Monday afternoon at Menard's in Janesville, police said.
An officer saw a vehicle involved in the theft near Holiday Drive and Milton Avenue (Highway 26) a few blocks from Menard's, with the suspect fleeing the car and not being found by police.
Scheidegger is being sought for retail theft and also for a felony probation violation.