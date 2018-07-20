Janesville police are looking for a suspect who allegedly committed a sexual assault on the city's South Side.
Police did not release any details of the assault because of the sensitive nature of the incident.
The suspect is in his late 20s or early 30s, 170 pounds, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, brown hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, Hispanic accent, wearing a sweatshirt with a red, white and green emblem or logo.
"Suspects often attempt to change their appearance after a police sketch is released," the advisory said. "Citizens are asked to be aware of anyone who suddenly attempts to change their appearance in any way."
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or case is asked to call Janesville police, 755-3100, or Crime Stoppers, 756-3636.