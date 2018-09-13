Sidney Ivy, 26, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle, obstruction, a Department of Corrections warrant and a Dane County warrant for his third OWI.
Ivy was stopped at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday for a moving violation on Mineral Point Avenue near North Austin Road, with police saying he displayed signs of intoxication.
Field sobriety tests showed signs of impairment and he was arrested.
The obstruction charge was made because Ivy allegedly lied about his identity.