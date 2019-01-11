An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers in Sauk County led to the arrest of a Janesville man for allegedly robbing a Lake Delton convenience store.
Wesley Utterberg, 50, has been tentatively charged with robbery, the Lake Delton Police Department said.
The robbery happened on Jan. 4 at about 7 a.m. at the Dells Quick Mart on West Munroe Avenue.
Surveillance video at the store showed a man entering the store, demanding money from the clerk, getting cash and leaving the store, all in less than one minute.
After police received the tip, a detective assigned to the case talked to people in three separate counties, with the suspect's vehicle found in Rock County.
"A search warrant for the vehicle was executed and evidence from the robbery was recovered," said Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Utterberg was in Rock County Circuit Court on Monday in a different case, facing misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and other charges for an incident that also happened on Jan. 4.