A Janesville man arrested Saturday morning allegedly tried to break into the same home twice before getting chased and arrested by police.
Kevin Alt, 45, who has no permanent address, was taken into custody after he led police on a mile-long chase, Janesville police said.
The attempted burglaries happened between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Bond Place in Janesville.
“He (Alt) was known by the victim and the neighbors, and was identified as the person trying to make entry into the residence,” said police Sgt. Chad Pearson.
Arriving officers saw Alt leave in his pickup truck, and tried to make a traffic stop, but Alt drove away as police pursued him.
“The pursuit ended at Elizabeth Street and North Willard Avenue when his truck blew a tire, sending it sideways into a front yard,” Pearson said.
He tried to run but was taken into custody without incident.
Alt was tentative charged with attempted burglary, stalking/domestic violence, bail jumping and fleeing.
