A former tenant of an elderly Middleton woman found bludgeoned to death in her garage in April 2017 testified that he was ordered by a judge just days before she was killed to pay her back rent that he owed her and couldn't account for his whereabouts on the days police believe she was killed.
But Bemis Gorvego also testified that he had a good relationship with 82-year-old Agnes Bram and was upset to learn she had been killed because she was the grandmother of one of his friends. "I had a lot of respect for her," Gorvego testified. "I wasn't ever going to disrespect a friend's grandmother."
Gorvego's testimony was the highlight of the second day of the trial for Jack Hamann, 54, of Middleton, who police say killed Bram and has been charged with first degree intentional homicide.
Hamann's attorney, Charles Glynn, told the jury during his opening statement Monday that investigators ignored evidence that proved Gorvego killed Bram sometime on April 26 or April 27. He said that Hamann, who was Bram's current tenant, was the perfect fall guy.
But Gorvego's testimony that lasted 90 minutes and included more than an hour of intense grilling by Glynn was overshadowed by the short testimony later in the afternoon from Bram's attorney, Megan Phillips, and accountant, Gary Lukken. Both testified that Bram told them shortly before her death that she was having problems with her current tenant. Lukken also testified that Bram told him that she was about to ask her current tenant leave her house locate in 7000 block of University Avenue.
Gorvego, 28, testified that after renting a room from Bram for about a year he decided to break his lease in October, 2016 because she made it difficult for him to live there. He testified that she told him he used too much water, ordered him to "tune it down" when he got loud and snooped in his room when his girlfriend stayed over. "I felt like I was living with another mom," he testified.
He testified he broke his lease so he could move in with his girlfriend at her apartment in downtown Madison. But he testified that he never worked out the financial arrangements and was served with a summons in December 2016 that he was being sued in small claims court for five months' rent. The matter was settled in court on April 20 and Gorvego was ordered to pay Bram just over $1,100.
Gorvego testified that he wasn't nervous when Middleton police interviewed him after Bram was killed. "I didn't do anything to her so I wasn't nervous talking to them," he said.
But Glynn honed in on what he perceived as holes in Gorvego's story. Gorvego initially told police he was working on the days police say Bram was killed and then said he didn't know what he was doing those days. He also testified he could have been in Middleton, "but I can't pinpoint where I was in Middleton."
Gorvego's girlfriend, Emily Jorgenson, testified that after they learned of Bram's death, Gorvego "was really sad" for Casey Kelso, his friend and Bram's grandson. She also testified that they knew the police would question him because of the lawsuit. "He was sad and pretty scared as well," Jorgenson testified. "I was scared he'd be wrongfully convicted."