MIDDLETON — Agents with the Internal Revenue Service conducted what local police said was either an "investigative" or "enforcement" action Wednesday at Middleton Sport Bowl.
Middleton Police Capt. Steve Britt said the federal agency contacted it Wednesday morning and Middleton officers maintained a perimeter around the bar and bowling alley at 6815 University Ave. from about 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
"They really didn't tell us why they were there," Britt said.
Messages left by the Wisconsin State Journal with the business and Matthew Rech of the IRS were not immediately returned.
The business was open Thursday.