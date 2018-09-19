Iowa County District Attorney Larry Nelson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Sunday morning after he inadvertently called for help using his OnStar alert system, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.
Iowa County deputies, Mineral Point police officers and EMS were called to the town of Mineral Point near the Ludden Lake Golf Course for an unknown emergency around 8:30 a.m., according to a statement from Grant County Sheriff Nathan Dreckman.
Dreckman said Nelson, 59, the vehicle's driver, accidentally pushed the OnStar button in his 2017 Mercedes-Benz, but deputies "observed signs of impairment."
Grant County deputies were requested about a half hour later to further investigate the incident "due to a conflict of interest," Dreckman said.
Nelson, of rural Mineral Point, was arrested for first-offense OWI, taken for further testing and released, according to Dreckman.