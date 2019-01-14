An allegedly intoxicated 21-year-old stole an Audi on Saturday night -- as the owner was taking pictures of their car -- and sped in reverse in a Downtown alley until crashing into another vehicle, according to Madison police.
Denver T. Baker, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on suspicion of several crimes related to the incident in Hawthorne Court, said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain. Around 11:50 p.m., the owner of a 2014 Audi S7 Premium Quattro -- purchased several months prior for $85,000 -- was on the second level of the State Street Parking Garage taking photos of his car, DeSpain said.
A friend of the owner was by the car keeping watch on it when a group of three men approached, and Baker got into the driver's seat, DeSpain said.
He said the car was put in reserve and driven backward in Hawthorne Court fast enough to cause smoke to come from the tires, prompting people in the alley to seek cover.
"The Audi slammed into a parked car, stopping it before it got to nearby University Avenue where many pedestrians were on the sidewalk," DeSpain said.
Hawthorne Court intersects with the bar-laden 600 block of University Avenue.
Baker took off running, but was found through the help of passersby and arrested, DeSpain said.
He faces tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without consent, OWI, hit and run, unsafe backing and reckless driving, according to DeSpain. The owner estimates $30,000 in damage was done to the Audi.