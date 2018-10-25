Try 1 month for 99¢
An intoxicated woman crashed her car into a house on Madison's North Side, severing a gas line Thursday morning, according to Madison police.

Cheyanne E. Smith, 20, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI after her car left the roadway and struck a house on the 1900 block of North Sherman Avenue around 8:45 a.m., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The Madison Fire Department got on scene quickly to shut off the broken gas line, DeSpain said.

A witness reported Smith swerving her car in traffic before the crash, he said.

Logan Wroge has been a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2015.

