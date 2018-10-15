A Winnebago man seen driving while possibly impaired on the Interstate Sunday night was arrested for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense.
Daniel Struckrath, 41, was taken into custody after refusing to take field sobriety tests, the State Patrol said.
Struckrath was driving south on I-90/94 near Mauston when a complaint came in about his driving.
"State Patrol and local officers were able to locate the vehicle and stop it just outside Mauston," the news release said. "The driver admitted he had consumed alcoholic beverages and refused to participate in field sobriety tests."