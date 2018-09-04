An inmate who was found dead and hanging in his Dane County Jail cell Monday has been identified as Brian Keith Rocca.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 56-year-old Rocca, of Madison, died from “self-inflicted suicidal hanging.” The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said he had been in the jail since April on a probation hold.
He was found in his cell in the portion of the jail in the City-County Building by deputies doing required security checks, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving measures on Rocca to no avail, the sheriff’s office said.
Consultants and others have long warned that the old part of the jail in the City-County Building provides too many places that can serve as anchors for ligatures.
The county is embarking on a $76 million project to consolidate and modernize the jail that is expected to make it safer for staff and inmates, including inmates with mental health problems.