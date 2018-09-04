Try 1 month for 99¢
Dane County Medical Examiner
The medical examiner identified the Dane County Jail inmate who hung himself in his cell on Monday.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An inmate who was found dead and hanging in his Dane County Jail cell Monday has been identified as Brian Keith Rocca.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 56-year-old Rocca, of Madison, died from “self-inflicted suicidal hanging.” The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said he had been in the jail since April on a probation hold.

He was found in his cell in the portion of the jail in the City-County Building by deputies doing required security checks, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving measures on Rocca to no avail, the sheriff’s office said.

Consultants and others have long warned that the old part of the jail in the City-County Building provides too many places that can serve as anchors for ligatures.

The county is embarking on a $76 million project to consolidate and modernize the jail that is expected to make it safer for staff and inmates, including inmates with mental health problems.

Logan Wroge has been a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2015.

