A Dane County inmate living at an East Side hotel thanks to a custody alternative program took off his GPS monitoring bracelet Sunday and escaped from custody.
Shannon Owen, 40, Madison, was serving a 60-day sentence under the Huber law for possession of cocaine, and was staying at the Grand Stay Hotel, 5317 High Crossing Blvd., the Sheriff's Office said.
"He was enrolled in the Custody Alternative Monitoring Program, and was allowed to serve his jail sentence in the community," said Lt. Ira Simpson. "He left the hotel after some sort of disagreement with management."
GPS tracking showed he left the hotel on foot, but was picked up by a vehicle just before he removed the bracelet, which was recovered.
Owen is 6 feet tall, bald, about 200 pounds, blue eyes, last seen wearing a Packers cap, blue jeans, a dark-colored hooded coat and a red and black backpack.
Anyone with information about Owen is asked to call 911.