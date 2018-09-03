An inmate was pronounced dead after he was found hanging early Monday morning in the Dane County Jail, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were doing required security checks when they found the 56-year-old male inmate hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving measures to no avail. He had been in the jail since April on a probation hold and was being held in the old portion of the jail in the City-County Building, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Middleton Police Department in the investigation. The sheriff’s office said the inmate’s death does not appear suspicious.
Three inmates have died in the Dane County Jail over the past five years — the last an apparent drug overdose on July 4. None was a suicide.
However, suicide attempts are a frequent occurrence. The last suicide by hanging appears to have been in 2012, according to newspaper accounts.
Consultants and others have long warned that the old part of the jail in the City-County Building provides too many places that can serve as anchors for ligatures.