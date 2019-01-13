One man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday night on the Far East Side as Madison police investigate two overnight shootings in the city.
The Madison Police Department said police were called to the 1200 block of MacArthur Road after multiple people reported gunshots in the area around 9:15 p.m. Officers found a man with a single, non life-threatening gunshot wound and several bullet casings at the scene, police said.
More than six hours later, gunshots were reported on the North Side around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police. An occupied home on the 800 block of Wheeler Road was struck by gunfire, and several casings were at the scene, but no one was injured, police said.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.