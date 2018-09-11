A person driving behind a tractor pulling a hay trailer crashed into the trailer Monday evening and inattentive driving is to blame for the crash, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
A 47-year-old man from Prairie du Sac drove his tractor on Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury around 6 p.m. Monday. He tried making a left-hand turn near Herbrand Road.
The driver behind him, a 40-year-old Waunakee man, didn't see the tractor directly in front of him and crashed his Nissan Sentra into the hay trailer. He was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for significant, but not life-threatening injuries.
The tractor driver was not injured, authorities said. The Nissan driver will be issued a citation for inattentive driving.