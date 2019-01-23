Icy road conditions Wednesday morning are being blamed on a two-car crash near Edgerton that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Janesville man.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Highway 51 south of North Kidder Road in the town of Fulton, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office report said the Janesville man was driving south on Highway 51 when he lost control of his car on the snow-covered and slippery highway while starting to crest a hill, sliding into the northbound lane and getting hit broadside by a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Janesville man.
The two vehicles came to a stop in the highway, blocking both directions of traffic.
The car driver was extricated from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver had a minor knee injury and was treated and released at the scene.
The name of the fatal victim was not released pending notification of family.
Highway 51 was shut down for almost three hours as crews worked at the scene.
The crash was one of many in south-central Wisconsin and other parts of the state as the biggest snowstorm of the season hit the state.