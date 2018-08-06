Three Huskie dogs running loose in the village of Livingston killed a rabbit at a home, then came back and killed another rabbit and a family cat before being caught by the dogs owner.
The incident happened early Thursday morning, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said. Livingston is about 12 miles west of Mineral Point.
The dogs owner, Kelvin Curtis, 27, was ticketed for having vicious dogs and letting dogs run at large.
Deputies went to a home on North Park Street in Livingston at about 5 a.m. Thursday after the dogs attacked and killed a 4-H rabbit.
"The deputy located two of the dogs but they were unable to be caught," the report said.
Curtis was contacted by the deputy, so Curtis and his fiance went looking for the dogs.
"At about 6:10 a.m., two of the dogs returned to the residence on North Park Street and killed another rabbit and the family cat," the report said.
Curtis was able to corral the dogs and secured them.