A house on Langdon Street was robbed Monday night, with a suspect showing a gun to a resident confronting the two robbers before both fled the scene.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery reported at 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Langdon Street, Madison police said.

"The two suspects were found going through the house taking items," said Sgt. Paul Jacobsen. "When confronted, the suspects displayed the gun."

A police dog was brought to the scene, and surveillance cameras were checked by police.

The suspects are darker skinned males, possible Indian or Middle Eastern, 20 to 25 years old, both wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants, and one suspect had a beard.

