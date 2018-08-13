A man throwing a house party got more than he bargained for early Sunday morning, when dozens of people he didn't know showed up, with his car going missing by the end of the party.
About 50 to 75 people turned out for the 21-year-old's house party, even though he only knew five or 10 of those attending.
The party was in the 200 block of South Bassett Street, Madison police said.
The man's 2009 blue Chevy Impala was parked next to his residence.
"After everyone had departed his apartment, he realized his car keys were missing," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "And so was his car."
He reported the theft at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. No suspects were identified.