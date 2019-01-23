Try 1 month for 99¢
An East Side hotel guest was robbed Tuesday night after he was sprayed in the eyes and hit with the spray canister.

The robbery happened at about 10:15 p.m. outside of Best Western East Towne Suites, 4801 Annamark Drive, Madison police said.

The 55-year-old Madison man was outside the hotel smoking a cigarette when a stranger came up to him and sprayed him in the eyes, then struck him with the canister.

"The men ended up rolling on the ground outside of the hotel," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The suspect took cash out of the victim's pocket and drove off in a red Dodge pickup truck."

The victim was treated by Madison Fire Department paramedics for exposure to what could have been pepper spray.

The suspect is a white man, 35 to 45 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, facial stubble, wearing a flannel jacket, hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and jeans.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

