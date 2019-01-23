An East Side hotel guest was robbed Tuesday night after he was sprayed in the eyes and hit with the spray canister.
The robbery happened at about 10:15 p.m. outside of Best Western East Towne Suites, 4801 Annamark Drive, Madison police said.
The 55-year-old Madison man was outside the hotel smoking a cigarette when a stranger came up to him and sprayed him in the eyes, then struck him with the canister.
"The men ended up rolling on the ground outside of the hotel," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The suspect took cash out of the victim's pocket and drove off in a red Dodge pickup truck."
The victim was treated by Madison Fire Department paramedics for exposure to what could have been pepper spray.
The suspect is a white man, 35 to 45 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, facial stubble, wearing a flannel jacket, hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and jeans.
Homicide suspect arrested at homeless apartment building, Madison police say
In homicide trial of man claiming self-defense, medical examiner says victim first shot from behind
Metro passenger attacked by teens after telling them to quiet down, Madison police say
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Man allegedly wrecked Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say
Sauk County Board supervisor ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg
Madison man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
Driver gets 7 years prison for West Side crash that killed pedestrian
Fatal shooting happened after drinking, cocaine use, girlfriend testifies at Daniel Lieske trial
Intoxicated man steals Audi, speeds in reverse and crashes into another car, Madison police say
Man arrested for 4th OWI after pulled over for speeding, Middleton police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines