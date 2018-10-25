A man wanted for homicide in Las Vegas was pulled over on the Beltline Thursday morning after he was clocked driving at over 100 mph.
Taran Wilhelmi, 21, no permanent address, was taken to the Dane County Jail on the homicide warrant, Madison police said.
The traffic enforcement safety team was working on the Beltline at about 10 a.m. when Wilhelmi drove past the officers at 102 mph.
"The driver was pulled over near Whitney Way," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The officer ran his information in a squad car computer, and a homicide warrant out of Las Vegas popped up."
The officer contacted Las Vegas police and a detective confirmed the warrant.