A controversial apartment building for the homeless was swarmed by police Monday after police got a tip that a homicide suspect in Chicago was staying there.
The tip proved true, as Angelo Myers, 48, was taken into custody on the homicide warrant from Chicago.
Myers is at Dane County Jail, awaiting extradition to Cook County Illinois, the Sheriff's Office said.
"He had been staying at 7933 Tree Lane and was taken into custody without incident at that property," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The address is for the Tree Lane Apartments, an $11.7 million city-owned housing complex for former homeless families, that has seen numerous police calls since it opened.
The Madison Police SWAT team, criminal intelligence officers, the community police teams from the West and Midtown districts and the West neighborhood resource officer all assisted in the arrest.