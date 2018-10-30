A man apparently was murdered at a residence south of Lodi Tuesday morning, in what police are looking at as a domestic situation.
Dane County deputies were called to a house in the town of Dane to investigate an incident, which has now turned into a homicide investigation.
"The suspect or suspects have ties to the victim and the public is not in danger," the Dane County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
The homicide investigation is at a residence in the 7900 block of Highway 113.
The Sheriff's Office didn't release additional information as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but more information should be coming later in the day.