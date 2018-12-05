Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
Two homes in Madison were hit by gunfire Tuesday night, one on the North Side and one on the South Side, with nobody reported injured.

Madison police said the shootings are connected and are gang related, with both residences targeted.

The first incident was reported at about 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Baird Street, and the second reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue, Madison police said.

An 18-year-old female was home at the time of the Baird Street shooting.

"Gunshots entered the residence," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "No injuries were reported, but evidence was found that confirmed rounds were fired into the residence."

In the Fordem Avenue shooting, a 49-year-old woman returned home and found the patio door on her home had been shattered.

"The door had been damaged by a gunshot," Nale said. "Evidence was found at the scene that confirmed it."

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

