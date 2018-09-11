A two-vehicle crash in the town of Cottage Grove shut down a portion of Highway 12's westbound lanes Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
A Peterbilt dump-truck full of dirt struck the front passenger side of a Subaru driven by Shelley Sparkes-Egner, of Madison, around 7:30 a.m at Femrite Drive. A juvenile passenger was in Sparkes-Egner's car.
The truck driver, Casey Achenbach, of Belleville, unsucessfully swerved his dump-truck to avoid the Subaru, flipping onto its side.
Sparkes-Egner, her juvenile passenger, and Achenbach were wearing seatbelts and transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, State Patrol, Cottage Grove Fire Department, McFarland EMS, Deergrove EMS, and Madison EMS responded to the crash at Femrite Drive.
The lanes reopened around 11:30 a.m.