A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he drove his car onto the lawn of a North Side residence, admitting to police he just used heroin.
Mark Reichwald of Beaver Dam was tentatively charged with second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of heroin, obstructing and a probation violation, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Manley Street, Madison police said.
A resident called police to report a vehicle driving on their lawn, with the driver possibly being intoxicated.
"When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver unconscious and slumped over the wheel," said Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt. "Officers could not wake the driver and had to break a window to gain entry."
The vehicle was still in drive when officers got inside the car.
"The driver woke up and admitted to having just used heroin," Kleinfeldt said.
After going to the hospital, the man was taken to the Dane County Jail.