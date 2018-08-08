Three dozen headstones on graves in Forest Hill Cemetery were vandalized overnight, with the markers tipped off their bases and others heavily damaged.
The vandalism was first noted by a maintenance worker at the cemetery Wednesday morning.
"Some of the headstones were 5 feet tall," Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
About a dozen of the 36 headstones that had been tipped over sustained damage, ranging from cracks to some being totally shattered. Others had just been knocked off their bases.
Many of the vandalized headstones dated back to the late 1800s or early 20th century. Most were so worn and smoothed by years of exposure or so covered in moss, lichen or other plant matter that names and years couldn't be made out.
The vandalism happened in the northeastern part of the Near West Side city-owned cemetery, near the main entrance off Speedway Road. Damaged headstones were in four of the cemetery's 50 sections.
The cemetery's burial areas for Confederate soldiers and the Jewish faith were not targeted in the vandalism, DeSpain said.
"We believe it was random damage," he said.
No other type of vandalism, such as graffiti spray painting, was discovered.
The cemetery is over 160 years old and has been a center of controversy since last year because of monuments commemorating the Confederate dead buried there.