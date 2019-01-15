A man who covered most of his face with his hood robbed an East Side hair salon Monday night, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Nobody was hurt in the robbery that happened at about 8 p.m. at Great Clips, 4270 East Towne Blvd., Madison police said.
"The robber made it look like he might have a gun while demanding cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Employees told police the suspect is believed to have gotten into a nearby getaway car, which possibly is a dark-colored SUV.
The suspect is a white man in his late 20s, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, slender build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.