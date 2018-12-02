A gunshot early Sunday morning sent dozens of people fleeing Downtown, while no one was injured in the shooting, the Madison Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 100 block of South Butler Street around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired and saw dozens of people fleeing the area as they arrived, said police Sgt. Joseph Engler. No one was reported injured, and no property damage was found.
Police determined there was a disturbance outside a bar during which a gunshot was fired, Engler said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.