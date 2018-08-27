A man standing near a North Side playground fired his handgun at a car speeding out of a parking lot, following an argument and fist fight between several men.
The gunfire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Northport Drive, Madison police said.
Nobody was reported injured and no property damage was discovered, but police found seven shell casings in wood chips near some of the playground equipment.
"A witness saw a gunman fire a volley of bullets at a car speeding away," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"Prior to the shots being fired, witnesses said there was an argument and fist fight between several men who were in the parking lot," DeSpain said.
Several of the men got into the car that was shot at.
The suspect is a black man in his mid-20s, dark complexion, dreadlocks, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.