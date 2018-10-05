The 911 Center got numerous calls Thursday night about shots being fired on the East Side, but nobody was believed to have been injured.
The gunfire happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the Dwight Drive at Independence Lane neighborhood, Madison police said.
"All of the callers were certain they heard between five and nine gunshots," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "A woman told officers she got down on the floor as the gunshot reports rang out."
Police canvassed the neighborhood and didn't find any shell casings or damage.
"A witness reported seeing two young men running from the area shortly after the incident," DeSpain said.
No description of suspects was given.