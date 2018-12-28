Gunfire was heard by multiple people early Friday morning at two different locations on Madison's East Side, with nobody hurt and no property damage found.
Officers were sent at about 2:20 a.m. to the 100 block of East Gorham Avenue, after getting a report of a man with a gun.
"When officers arrived on the scene, they heard approximately three shots in the distance on East Johnson Street," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. "There were also multiple calls coming in from residents on East Johnson, also saying they heard what sounded like gunshots."
Shell casings were found by police in both locations.
Minutes after the last shots were heard on East Johnson Street, multiple callers to 911 reported shots fired in the 3500 block of Packers Avenue on the North Side.
"The area was checked but no shell casings were found, no damage to property or any reported injuries," Gibson said.
It is unknown if the gunfire incidents are related.
No suspects were identified.