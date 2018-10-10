Multiple people, including a Madison police officer, heard gunfire Tuesday night on the city's South Side, but police couldn't find evidence of shots being fired.
The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Luann Lane, police said.
"The callers all said they heard the same thing: three gunshots being fired," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A South District officer was parked not too far away, working on reports with the squad window rolled down.
"The officer heard the gunfire and responded, along with other officers," DeSpain said.
People told police they all heard the same thing, but no shell casings or other evidence of gunfire could be found.