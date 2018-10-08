A Madison couple returning home Friday evening surprised a burglar who stole seven guns from the home, dropping several while escaping.
The burglary was discovered at about 7:20 p.m. on Huxley Street on Madison's North Side, police said.
"The burglar would likely have taken more weapons had the homeowners not returned when they did," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The 49-year-old husband and 55-year-old wife could hear a racket coming from an area near the garage when they got home.
"They discovered a broken rear window to the house, with guns taken from two gun cases," DeSpain said.
"Officers found several behind the garage," he said. "It's believed the burglar left them behind and took off with the other guns after realizing the residents had come back home."
No description of a suspect was given.