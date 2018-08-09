Two men flashed a gun in a mugging on Fitchburg's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The men approached the victims in the 6200 block of Nesbitt Road and asked for money at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sergeant Pete Johnson said in a Fitchburg police news release.
They showed the victims a silver gun during the robber and then fled in a green Honda Accord, the release said.
The armed man was described as a thin adult standing at about 6 foot 2 inches and wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and tan pants. The other man was described as being either a teen or in his early 20's, about 5 foot 5 inches tall, thin and wearing a grey sweat suit.
Police do not believe the public is in danger, the release said.