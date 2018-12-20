Try 1 month for 99¢

Madison police were able to solve a two-week old crime this week by arresting a man who goes by the street name of Grinch.

Ricky Fleming, 41, Madison, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and burglary following the alleged commission of both crimes on Dec. 5, Madison police said.

"This Grinch has lived in Madison for years, and it is partially because of his famous nickname that he ended up getting arrested just before Christmas," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

On Dec. 5, a 36-year-old Madison man was walking along on Williamson Street, when he was robbed of his money and keys by an acquaintance armed with a knife.

"'Give me all you got,' the robber said," DeSpain said.

Since the suspect knew where the victim lived, the victim feared his apartment would be burglarized, and officers did find it ransacked, with some prescription medication missing.

"The victim said he only knew the suspect as Grinch," DeSpain said. "That turned out to be a very good clue."

A detective from Central District had previously been a neighborhood officer in the West District, and remembered a man he saw dozens of times, recalling his street name as Grinch.

"He also knew Grinch was an alias in the Dane County Jail system for a person named Ricky Fleming," DeSpain said.

The detective showed a mugshot of Fleming to the victim.

"That's the guy who robbed me," the victim said. "That's Grinch!"

Central District officers started looking for Fleming and found him on Regent Street last Saturday.

"He had a counterfeit $100 bill in a pocket, something he said he found, and he denied being part of any robbery," DeSpain said.

Fleming told police the man claiming to have been mugged actually owed him money and he was just trying to collect "interest."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.