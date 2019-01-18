A part-time Green County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on unpaid leave while an outside agency investigates several misconduct allegations, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said Thursday.
Jeff Sturdevant, who is also a New Glarus police lieutenant, won’t be scheduled for any deputy shifts while authorities investigate several allegations of misconduct dating back to 2010, Skatrud said. The allegations were emailed anonymously to several law enforcement representatives and media outlets Thursday, including the Wisconsin State Journal.
“We take these allegations very seriously,” Skatrud said.
New Glarus Police Chief Burt Boldebuck didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.
Sturdevant didn’t respond to an email asking about the allegations.
Sturdevant has worked for the New Glarus Police Department and Green County Sheriff’s Office since 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The claims include alleged misconduct during a river tubing trip and after-party at Sturdevant’s home in 2013, as well as alleged incidents at a bar in 2010 and 2018.
The allegations were sent out through a gmail account by someone identified only as a “concerned taxpayer and citizen.”
Skatrud said he saw the email Thursday morning. He said he doesn’t have a timeline for the investigation but will look for an outside agency to investigate the claims, some of which would likely fall outside of Green County’s jurisdiction.
“We will get to the bottom of it,” he said. “I think it’s appropriate to take our time and do the right thing.”