A couple wanted in Wisconsin for a crime spree centered in Green County were arrested in Toledo, Ohio this week.
Samuel Schutte, 34, formerly of rural Monroe, and Stephanie Retzlaff, 28, Monona, were taken into custody by Toledo police, US marshals and several county sheriff's departments.
Schutte was stopped Tuesday night by police in Toledo while driving a vehicle stolen in West Bend, and Retzlaff was arrested Wednesday at a residence in Toledo.
The Green County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on Monday after the couple eluded arrest in Dane and Milwaukee counties.