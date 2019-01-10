Try 1 month for 99¢
A Monroe man who crashed into another vehicle Wednesday then fled the scene was arrested after a short pursuit, tentatively charged with a third drunken driving offense.

Dennis Beutel, 48, also faces tentative charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and bail jumping, and was ticketed for hit and run to an attended vehicle and following too closely, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Highway 11 exit ramp to Highways 69 and 81, also known as the Argyle interchange, in the town of Monroe.

The report said Beutel took the exit and crashed into a car stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left turn, the car driven by Joseph Van Matre, 30, Monroe.

"Upon deputies arrival, Beutel fled the crash scene in his vehicle," said Sgt. Allen Peters. "Deputies initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, which entered the city of Monroe."

The pursuit lasted about a mile before Beutel was arrested.

Neither driver was injured.

