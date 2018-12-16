Green Cab suspended its taxi service Sunday following three armed robberies of taxi drivers in Madison over the weekend.
The company said in a Facebook post that "for the safety of our drivers and customers," it had pulled drivers off the road Saturday around 10:30 p.m. and did not intend to provide service Sunday. The decision follows three cab drivers being robbed this weekend, where a gun was seen in two cases.
Madison police said a cab driver dispatched to West Shore Drive early Friday morning was robbed by three men, one of whom pointed a gun at the driver's head. Police did not specify what company was involved in that case.
Slightly more than 24 hours later at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, three men got into a Green Cab on the South Side, according to Madison police. One of the men put something against the driver's neck and demanded their property before the robbers fled, police said.
A third incident occurred Saturday evening shortly before 8 p.m. on the Near West Side. A Green Cab was requested to North Mills Street, and a man opened the passenger door to point a gun at the driver, police said.
The gunman hit the driver on the head with the weapon, sending the driver fleeing to Meriter Hospital, according to police, while the robber drove the taxi to a nearby location. No one has been arrested in the three robberies.