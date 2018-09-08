A Grant County Sheriff's deputy was injured early Saturday morning as a result of a crash involving an intoxicated driver, the Sheriff's Office said.
Paige Rice, 28, of rural Platteville, was driving north on Highway 151 in the town of Jamestown,shortly before 3 a.m. when she struck the end of a squad car, the Sheriff's Office said. She then swerved into a median where a deputy was walking.
The deputy dove to avoid being hit by Rice's vehicle, a 2002 Honda Accord, and was taken to Southwest Health Center to be treated for minor injuries he sustained, the Sheriff's Office said.
Rice was not injured in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said, but there was significant damage to the front of her vehicle and the back of the squad car.
Rice faces tentative charges of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury and is being held at Grant County Jail on a $500 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy had been in the roadway to clear debris on Highway 151 near Eagle Point Road, the Sheriff's Office said. A large amount of hay was on the roadway.
The deputy had parked his vehicle in the left lane and had his emergency lights turned on, the Sheriff's Office said.