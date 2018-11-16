...ACCUMULATING SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT...
.SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND
EXIT SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN BY LATE SATURDAY MORNING. AN AREA OF
HEAVIER SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
BUT THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINTY IN THE LOCATION OF THIS BAND. A
LOCALIZED AREA IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN COULD SEE SNOWFALL TOTALS IN
THE 3 TO 5 INCH RANGE BY THE END OF THE EVENT.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW OVERNIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES
EXPECTED WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE IN A
LOCALIZED AREA. WIND WILL BE FAIRLY LIGHT DURING THIS EVENT AND
THEN INCREASE OUT OF THE NORTH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* WHEN...SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND
EXIT TO THE EAST SATURDAY MORNING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL
CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS
AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
An East Side man who said God told him to play music at elevated levels was arrested Wednesday night when he wouldn't comply with officer's requests to turn it down.
John Reighn, 38, was taken into custody on a tentative charge of disturbing the peace through use of a radio or phonograph, Madison police said.
Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Williamson Street at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after getting a loud music complaint.
"They could clearly hear the music from a significant distance away, with windows closed on the squad cars," said spokesman Howard Payne.
The residence was one police had been called to in the past, also for loud music.
"Officers attempted to yell over the music," Payne said. "Reighn turned it down briefly to explain God told him to play the music at elevated levels, and he was going to continue to do just that."
When police tried to reason with him, he turned it up even higher.
"The officers tried to advise Reighn that if he complied, he would only receive a citation," Payne said. "The strong smell of alcohol may have played a significant role in the decisions he made, and it inevitably led to his being taken into custody."
Woman who 'lured' murder victim to her death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Man allegedly stole delivery driver's car, arrested after crash in Monona
Suspect in Madison bank robberies has 11 outstanding warrants, police say
Man allegedly pulled knife, yelled racial slurs at couple, Madison police say
Marijuana sellers robbed at gunpoint, Madison police say
Alleged drug dealer arrested during traffic stop, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Fire at bus station called arson; suspect arrested, Madison police say
'Segway Jeremy' Ryan indicted for alleged attempt to get radioactive material
Beloit man arrested for allegedly robbing Janesville store at gunpoint
Man sentenced to four years in prison for 11th drunken driving conviction