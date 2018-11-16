Try 1 month for 99¢

An East Side man who said God told him to play music at elevated levels was arrested Wednesday night when he wouldn't comply with officer's requests to turn it down.

John Reighn, 38, was taken into custody on a tentative charge of disturbing the peace through use of a radio or phonograph, Madison police said.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Williamson Street at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after getting a loud music complaint.

"They could clearly hear the music from a significant distance away, with windows closed on the squad cars," said spokesman Howard Payne.

The residence was one police had been called to in the past, also for loud music.

"Officers attempted to yell over the music," Payne said. "Reighn turned it down briefly to explain God told him to play the music at elevated levels, and he was going to continue to do just that."

When police tried to reason with him, he turned it up even higher.

"The officers tried to advise Reighn that if he complied, he would only receive a citation," Payne said. "The strong smell of alcohol may have played a significant role in the decisions he made, and it inevitably led to his being taken into custody."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.