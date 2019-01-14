Madison police reported a robbery on the city's Far East Side Sunday evening.
A 49-year-old man returning to his apartment in the 2300 block of Columbus Lane around 9:10 p.m. said a gunman pointed a handgun at him in the apartment complex's parking lot.
"Give me all your stuff!" the gunman told the victim, who handed over his wallet and cell phone.
The suspect fled to a nearby car and sped away into the night.
Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 30s wearing a black jacket and black pants.