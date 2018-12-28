Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a car on the East Side, the driver fleeing the scene before going to a police station later on.

The car vs. pedestrian crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and First Street, Madison police said.

The girl's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

"The driver did later come to a police station to speak to officers," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.

The driver was tentatively charged with hit and run causing injury.

