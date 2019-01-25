A 10-year-old girl was approached by a stranger Thursday night while she was outside walking her dog on the city's Southeast Side, but she was able to walk home to tell her parents.
The suspicious person incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Secret Garden Drive at Arrowpoint Way, Madison police said.
The girl said a dark-colored car or small SUV pulled over near her.
"She said the driver, a white male with shorter gray hair, waved for her to come over his way," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She did not, and instead went home to tell her parents about the encounter."
The girl was not injured.
No other details about the suspect were given.